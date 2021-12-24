GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Gina Anderson Buys 12,000 Shares

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) insider Gina Anderson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.09 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,056.00 ($9,259.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Get GDI Property Group alerts:

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.