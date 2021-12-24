GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 559,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. Its services include direct hire placement, temporary professional staffing in the fields of information technology, engineering, medical and accounting and temporary light industrial staffing.

