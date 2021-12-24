General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Reduced by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.91. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.