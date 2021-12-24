GenesisX Market Cap Achieves $49,748.67 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $49,748.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,184,309 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

