Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Insider Harold Chizick Sells 419,335 Shares

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $486,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GNUS opened at $1.20 on Friday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,570.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%.
Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Genius Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Genius Brands International Company Profile
Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.
