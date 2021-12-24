Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Insider Harold Chizick Sells 419,335 Shares

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $486,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GNUS opened at $1.20 on Friday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 1,570.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 101.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 37,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 40.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on Genius Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.