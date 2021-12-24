Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GENI. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after acquiring an additional 394,645 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $50,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

GENI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 1,330,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

