Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable and is boosting its growth. The company’s growing omnichannel capabilities and efforts to strengthen retail positioning through enhanced merchandising and inventories bodes well. Genuine Parts’ upwardly revised 2021 view sparks optimism. Steady dividend growth and robust buyback program also buoys investors’ confidence. However, the company is bearing the brunt of increasing operating expenses since the past several quarters and the trend is likely to continue. Further, Genuine Parts is witnessing supply chain disruptions, which is resulting in high freight, labor and commodity costs. Rising capex and high leverage are other headwinds. As such, the stock commands a cautious stance right now.”

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

GPC stock opened at $135.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.