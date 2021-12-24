Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNCY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. Glencore has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

