Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram Sells 219 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $20,290.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

