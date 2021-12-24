Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up to $43.24

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.24, but opened at $44.63. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

