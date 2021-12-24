Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAC. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $224,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

