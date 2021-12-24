GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,592 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 261,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 216,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.05 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $114.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

