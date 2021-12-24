GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,735 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,863,000 after acquiring an additional 524,289 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

