GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,537 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $41.78 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.