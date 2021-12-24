GWM Advisors LLC Takes $951,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

