Hacken Token Price Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.60 or 0.07916103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.60 or 0.99960494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,007,792 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

