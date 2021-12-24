Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$40.12 and last traded at C$39.53. Approximately 782,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,024,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.18.
Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.15 to C$0.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21.
About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
