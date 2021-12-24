Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Purchases £36,810 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($48,632.58).

HSP stock opened at GBX 394 ($5.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hargreaves Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.98.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

