Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Purchases £36,810 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($48,632.58).
HSP stock opened at GBX 394 ($5.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hargreaves Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.29) and a one year high of GBX 580 ($7.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.98.
