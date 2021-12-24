Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $206.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.94. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.