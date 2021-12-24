Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 10,574 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,732 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 52.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,245 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.