Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,526 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

