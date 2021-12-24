Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,344 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Hologic stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.