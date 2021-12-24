Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 246.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.85.

