Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,055 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 3.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 414,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 727.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

