Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $10.04 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $54.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

