Hashgard Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107,141.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $107,141.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007130 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.