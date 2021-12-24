HC Wainwright Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $69.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.64.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.21. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $75,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,661. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

