HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

