HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.27. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.79.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.
