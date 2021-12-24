Head to Head Analysis: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wells Fargo & Company and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 5 14 0 2.74 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 8 0 2.89

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 23.82% 11.20% 0.97% Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $80.30 billion 2.47 $3.30 billion $4.24 11.41 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.34 $312.32 million $6.47 14.51

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Wells Fargo & Company on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

