Head-To-Head Contrast: Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Umpqua alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Umpqua and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 5 0 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Umpqua and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 35.13% 17.75% 1.60% Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24%

Volatility and Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umpqua and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.42 billion 2.89 -$1.52 billion $2.19 8.67 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.23 $3.16 million $1.05 13.53

Cincinnati Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Umpqua. Umpqua is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Umpqua beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.