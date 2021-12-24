Head to Head Contrast: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Esports Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 7.39 -$20.05 million ($0.32) -10.00 Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 5.72 -$26.37 million ($1.47) -2.92

Enthusiast Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esports Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -30.00% -22.74% -17.04% Esports Entertainment Group -76.18% -47.00% -30.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 6 0 3.00 Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 175.39%. Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 358.43%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Enthusiast Gaming.

Summary

Enthusiast Gaming beats Esports Entertainment Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in St. Julians, Malta.

