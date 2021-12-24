Head to Head Review: Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Betterware de Mexico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.59 N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.14 $15.87 million $2.26 8.81

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Profitability

This table compares Lulus Fashion Lounge and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 77.53%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.90%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Lulus Fashion Lounge on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lulus Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

