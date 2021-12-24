Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $97,057,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after buying an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.