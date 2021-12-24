Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

