Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

