Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,215 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $298,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $3.38 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $510.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.