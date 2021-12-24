HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €58.30 ($65.50).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($68.49) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €62.20 ($69.89). The stock had a trading volume of 14,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.06. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €44.24 ($49.71) and a 52 week high of €68.72 ($77.21).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.