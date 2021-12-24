Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,914.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,781.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

