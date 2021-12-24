Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.27. The stock has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
