Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $64.60 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

