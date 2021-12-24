Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

