Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.
Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
