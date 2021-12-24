Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 5,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.94 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 38,513 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,469,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after buying an additional 229,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 204,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

