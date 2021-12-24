Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.50 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

