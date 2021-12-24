Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce sales of $163.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $628.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of HRTG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,218. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $164.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $477,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

