Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $403.59 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.13. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.