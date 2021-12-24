Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 350 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

