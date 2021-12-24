HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 119.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

HEXO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 5,882,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.05. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

