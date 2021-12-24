Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCHDF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Hochschild Mining stock remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Friday. 34,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,975. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

