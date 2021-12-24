Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) versus Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Head-To-Head Review

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Horace Mann Educators and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Deep Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.22 $133.32 million $3.56 10.85 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 11.11% 8.91% 1.14% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.