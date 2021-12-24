HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HBH opened at €128.50 ($144.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.56. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €69.70 ($78.31) and a 12-month high of €128.60 ($144.49).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.